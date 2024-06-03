Samsung tops Q1 2024 smartphone shipments worldwide

Apple has fallen off the top spot in terms of worldwide smartphone market shipments in the first quarter of 2024.

The holiday season is one of the most important factors when it comes to Q4 sales, but then the subsequent quarter is when the momentum starts to slow down. Counterpoint Research said in its report that Apple placed second in global smartphone shipments, with a 17% market share. Samsung takes the top spot with a 20% market share. The firm even said that Apple has been dethroned, but it’s likely a holiday sales downturn that occurs regularly.

In second place, Apple has edged out competitors such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo. The smartphone market grew in Q1 to 6%, or approximately 296.9 million. In a quarterly basis, the market fell by around 8%. CounterPoint research pointed out that Apple had a better average sell price, most likely due to the iPhone Pro models.