Samsung’s 27-inch 5K Monitor is 48% Off

By Samantha Wiley
SAMSUNG

Samsung’s Pro Display competitor is generously priced at nearly half off. Today, the Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 Series 5K Monitor is down to just $831.56 from its original price of $1,600 on Amazon.

The ViewFinity S9 is packed with features, including a high resolution display, 4K camera, and AirPlay support. 5K resolution within a 218 PPI offers immense detail, while P3 brings photos and images to life. Matte display and Intelligent Eye Care makes it easy on the eyes, while a DP and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity connects to either Mac or Windows devices seamlessly.

SAMSUNG

There’s also a built-in 4K camera for video conferencing, and the shell itself is designed to be slim and ergonomic. With height-adjustable aspects and pivot of up to 90 degrees, you won’t have any issues putting the screen where it’s most comfortable. You can also mount it via VESA for added aesthetics. Get the discounted Samsung Viewfinity S9 5K Monitor today!

