Samsung’s 2TB Portable SSD is Nearly $50 Off

Save big on an essential tech device you can use every day. The Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid State Drive is down to just $152.99 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

Having a solid and dependable portable drive allows you to transfer files even when you’re on the go. The Samsung T7 boasts transfer speeds of up to 1,500 mb/s and 1,000 mb/s on read and write speeds, respectively via USB 3.2 technology and compatible devices. There’s an included USB-C to C, as well as a USB-C to A cable so you can use it right out of the box.

Toughness is just as important to an external SSD, and you’ll be glad to know that the T7 has shock-resistance in its portable shell. Download the latest firmware to get the most of the T7, and add passwords to add an extra layer of security.

Buy the Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD at a discounted price today!