Samsung’s AirPlay 2 Supported 27 inch M5 Smart Monitor is $150 Off

If you’re looking for an affordable computer monitor that can double as a TV, then you should check out the Samsung M5 Smart Monitor. Today, it’s down to just $199.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Samsung’s smart monitor stands at an expansive 27 inches and has a full HD resolution. The M5 has the same operating system as its smart TV counterparts, which means you get access to native apps such as Apple TV, Netflix and YouTube, among others.

Output is handled by two HDMI ports, a USB-C for charging and data transfer and Bluetooth for connecting a mouse and keyboard. The 27 inch M5 monitor can also accept wireless display and AirPlay 2, and DeX if you have a compatible Samsung smartphone.

The Samsung M5 Smart Monitor comes with extra features such as a remote, voice assistance and adaptive picture. At just $200, the hybrid TV and computer monitor is a must-buy. Get it today!