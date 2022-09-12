Samsung’s latest ads mock the iPhone 14

Samsung recently launched several ads that took a shot at the new iPhone 14’s camera and lack of folding display.

The ‘What the Flip, Apple?’ was sent out via Twitter and showed off the Flip phone and how long it’s been in the market. The second, titled ‘What’s the hold on the Fold, Apple?’ has more or less the same nature, while the last maintains how Samsung has a 108-megapixel camera on its latest Galaxy S22 model compared to the iPhone 14’s 48 megapixels. The trio of ads are available to view on Twitter.

The South Korean company has been trolling Apple for a considerable time now. Before, Samsung mocked Apple’s decision to remove the headphone jack and did the same several years later.

In the current ad, the Korean brand has a legitimate case since Apple does not have a high resolution camera and foldable phone yet. However, Samsung might adopt several iPhone features down the line.