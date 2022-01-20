Samsung’s Smart Monitor is $60 Off Today

Samsung’s recently launched smart monitors are innovative in a way that they carry out several functions without needing a computer or device attached. Today, you can save $60 on the 27 inch M5 Series Smart Monitor, which is down to just $219.99 from its original price of $280 on Amazon.

The M5 acts as a smart TV that can stream Netflix and YouTube without having to turn on your laptop or computer, and comes with a remote and built-in speakers for convenience. Wireless DeX gives Samsung-supported phone owners the ability to work or play on a bigger screen. It’s worthy to note that AirPlay 2 is supported as well.

The full HD screen resolution comes with Ultrawide game view and adaptive picture so you can adjust the M5 according to your liking. For a smart TV and monitor combo, and a branded one at that, $220 is an amazing deal. Get the Samsung M5 27 inch Smart Monitor today!