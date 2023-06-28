Samsung’s Studio Display rival will be available soon

South Korean tech company Samsung will be launching a new product to rival the Apple Studio Display come July 3.

The Viewfinity S9 will be available to purchase starting July 3 in South Korea. Those outside the region will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the Studio Display competitor. The S9, according to the company’s newsroom website, will be priced at 1.7 million won, or roughly $1,299. The product is currently on pre-order status and officially launches on July 3.

Jeong Hoon, Samsung Electronics video display VP says that the S9 will function as a high-resolution monitor. The 27-inch display sports a 5K resolution, internal speakers, Thunderbolt 4 connections, and the P3 color gamut. There’s also a 4K webcam, a height-adjustable stand, and a platform for viewing media. There’s no word yet on when the ViewFinity S9 will arrive in other regions and countries.