Samsung’s Versatile 4K Smart Monitor is Down $70 Today

If you need a multi-purpose monitor that can do a lot of things, the Samsung M7 Smart Monitor should do the trick. Today, the 32-inch 4K Monitor and Streaming TV Display is down to just $299 from its original price of $370 on Amazon.

The M7 Smart Monitor can handle a lot of things well. It has built-in apps so you can watch Netflix, Apple TV or YouTube without needing an external computer or device. You can connect your DeX-supported smartphone or Apple device through AirPlay 2 and cast or stream entertainment or work in just a few seconds.

The 4K monitor sports adaptive picture technology, ultrawide gaming view and several nifty additions, such as a solar-charging remote, built-in speakers and a USB-C port for charging, transferring data and for use as an external display.

The Samsung M7 4K Smart Monitor will be your go-to display for work and entertainment for years to come. At $70 off, it’s best to snap it up today!

