SanDisk’s 256GB iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone and Mac Drops to Just $54

Transfer essential files to and from the iPhone and Mac without using cables with the SanDisk Flash Drive Luxe 256GB. Today, it’s down to just $53.99 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

The iXpand Flash Drive eliminates the need for a cable with a two-connector solution comprised of Lightning and USB-C. Compatibility goes beyond the iPhone and Mac when needed- you can transfer and back up files on Android devices, the iPad, and more as well. Moreover, you can add passwords to your files for security purposes.

SanDisk offers auto-backup solutions courtesy of the iXpand app, which is available on the App Store. It comes with a keyring hole so you can attach the flash drive easily on your bag or suitcase. You won’t ever have to delete files or uninstall apps or games with the iXpand Flash Drive in tow. Buy the discounted flash drive today!