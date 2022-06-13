SanDisk’s Armored Portable Hard Drive is $30 Off

Outdoor adventurers and those who want their portable HDDs to last a lifetime should get the SanDisk ArmorATD Rugged External HDD. Today, the reliable external drive is down to just $149.07 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

With a name like the ArmorATD you can expect the 5TB hard drive to be able to take a daily beating and still be able to store important files and documents.

Premium and anodized aluminum encases the hard drive and keeps away bumps, shocks and drops, while a bumper surrounds the edges and makes it easy to grip the drive and prevent lost data with accidental drops.

The SanDisk ArmorATD sports an IP54 dust and rain rating, as well as resist crushing force of up to a thousand pounds. 5TB should be enough to store all your files, and the drive has quick backup and storage transfer speed and functions. Enjoy a $30 discount and grab the SanDisk Professional ArmorATD External HDD today.