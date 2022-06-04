SanDisk’s Dual-Connect Metal Flash Drive with 128GB of Storage is Now Only $37

There are many merits to be had when you have a flash drive with you, but that convenience is multiplied several times if you have a flash drive that can connect to a device several ways.
Today, the SanDisk 128GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone and USB-C is down to just $36.99 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.
The iXpand’s dual connect mode is easily the flash drive’s greatest feature. You can now transfer files and digital content from your iPad Pro or iPhone to USB-C devices with OTG support on the go. Backing up is done automatically via the iXpand app, as well as protecting valuable files with a password.
As far as build is concerned the iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is sophisticated, sporting an all-metal casing and swivel mechanism to reveal and hide the connector. There’s also a keyring hole included so you can easily affix it to your bag or purse.
