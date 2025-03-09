News

Sandy Liang and Beats collab to make Solo 4 Headphones design

By Samantha Wiley
Solo 4 Headphones

Beats is collaborating with Sandy Liang, a famous designer, for a limited edition Solo 4 Headphones. Apple’s Beats emphasizes playfulness and nostalgia along with the iconic whimsical style of Liang. A pink ribbon is found on top of the headband of the metallic silver version, which the designer drew by hand, with matching pink buttons featuring the b logo on each ear cup.

Seeing its debut last year in April, the Beats Solo 4 features multiple enhancements focused on audio, dynamic head tracking, spatial audio, 50 hours of battery life, and more. Liang and Beats have collaborated with Amelia Gray, a model, and Pia Riverola, a photographer, to film a campaign promotion for the headphones’ release. The designer will be meeting with Jeannie Sui, filmmaker, at Apple SoHo for a discussion that will be part of a programming series from Today at Apple.

Lost your password?