Satellite connectivity to arrive on future Android phones

Chipmaker Qualcomm reveals that next-generation Android phones will have satellite-based connectivity to compete with Apple’s Emergency SOS feature.

Snapdragon Satellite is similar to the Emergency SOS via satellite in that it’s a 2-way messaging solution built on satellite technology. Support for satellite connectivity messaging will be integrated into the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform- smartphones that utilize this technology will start becoming available to the public later this year.

Qualcomm mentioned that the Snapdragon Satellite feature is made possible with a Globalstar partnership. Connectivity and SMS texting will become available in rural, remote, and offshore locations. The presentation suggests that Snapdragon Satellite may not be just for emergency communication purposes when it launches.

The satellite connectivity is expected to launch on smartphones first, then possibly expand to tablets, laptops, IoT devices, and vehicles. App developers and OEMs can come up with branded services soon. Smartphone makers and Qualcomm intend to charge users for access.