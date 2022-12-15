SNL recently aired an episode where they made a sketch regarding Apple TV+ ‘A Christmas Carol’ and Apple Pay.

The broadcast on Saturday included an episode where Martin Short and Steve Martin performed ‘A Christmas Carol’, which quickly turned south. Scrooge, played by Short, wakes up after getting a visit from Christmas past, present, and future ghosts. He then tries to pay an orphan to get food, subsequently missing and causing injury to the boy. Martin, who plays Christmas Present, goes beside Scrooge and joined in.

The punchline then goes ‘never use coins again’ in reference to Apple Pay.

Apple TV+ has its own spin-off, titled ‘Spirited’, which is available to watch on the streaming platform today. It’s worth noting that Apple Pay may not be used to receive or send funds to other people using iMessages.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 a month and features original content, including ‘See’, ‘Ted Lasso’, and ‘Severance’.