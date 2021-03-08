Saturn Awards mention nominees ‘Amazing Stories’, ‘Servant’ and ‘For All Mankind’

The Saturn Awards has recently released a list of nominations, which include Apple TV+ ‘Amazing Stories’, ‘Servant’ and ‘For All Mankind’.

The event has been observed since 1973 and celebrates the home media, TV and fiction film titles. The 46th annual award will have TV shows and movies from July 2019 to November 2020.

‘Amazing Stories’ will be competing with ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Dracula’, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’, ‘Perry Mason’ and ‘His Dark Materials’ for Best TV Presentation. ‘Servant’ will be competing with ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’, ‘Evil’ and ‘Creepshow’ for Best Horror TV Series. ‘For All Mankind’ will be competing with ‘The Witcher’, ‘The Twilight Zone’, ‘Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’, ‘Outlander’, ‘The Magicians’ and ‘Locke & Key’ for Best Fantasy TV Series.

This year’s event will have 286 nominations spread out across 40 categories. The date has not been set but it’s expected to go live a few months from now.