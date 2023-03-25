Save $10 On a Quality Belkin MagSafe Car Mount Charger

It makes total sense for a car mount to be equipped with wireless charging capability. Today, the Belkin Magnetic Car Mount Wireless Charger is down to just $49.79 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

The Belkin Car Mount accessory serves as a convenient accessory for on-the-road use. You can put your iPhone in any orientation and twist it to change from portrait to landscape or vice versa. MagSafe charges the smartphone until you remove it from the magnet. What’s more, you only need one hand to charge, shift position, or get your iPhone back.

Installing the car mount charger is easy, and being made by Belkin you can be sure that it lasts a long time. A USB-C car power supply cable is included in each purchase. If you have an iPhone 12, 13, or 14, then the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger Car Mount is a worthy buy. Get it today!