Save 13% on Apple USB Super Drive on Amazon

Now you can save 13% when you buy the Apple USB Super Drive on Amazon. With this deal, you will only have to pay $69 instead of $79.

Apple USB SuperDrive

The Apple Super Drive gives everything you need in an optical drive. It is versatile, portable, and also the most exceptional drive for your CD/DVD burning needs. With this drive, you can play and burn both CDs and DVDs. It’s perfect when you want to watch a DVD movie, install software, create backup discs, and do so much more.

It is highly portable; you can take it wherever you want as it slips easily into your travel bag. Now you do not need to worry about lost cables with the Apple USB SuperDrive in your bag. It connects to your MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, or Mac mini with a single USB Type-A cable that’s built into the SuperDrive.

The best part is that it doesn’t need any power source. It works whether your Mac is plugged in or running on battery power. So, if you are looking to buy the Apple USB Super Drive, buying it from Amazon might be a great idea.

You can buy it for $69 instead of the original price, saving 13% of your money.