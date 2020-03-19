Save $10 on the Wireless Apple Magic Trackpad 2

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is lighter, and rechargeable. The new Apple Magic Trackpad 2 will work with your Mac without any issue. It is wireless and will instantly integrate with your Mac.

If you want to buy the TrackPad 2, why not get it on Amazon? Amazon now gives a $10.5 discount when you buy it there.

Apple Magic Trackpad

Trackpad 2 has some fantastic features. It has the latest touch technology that uses four force sensors underneath the trackpad surface. These sensors allow you to click anywhere and detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing increased functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content.

It also features the edge-to-edge glass surface area that is nearly 30 percent larger than the previous trackpad. The large area gives you the ease of use. Also, the low-profile design makes it easy to scroll and swipe through the content.

The Apple Magic Trackpad 2 has a built-in rechargeable battery. It works with all Bluetooth-enabled Mac that has OS X v10.11 or later. Now is your chance to save your precious dollars when you buy it on Amazon. If you buy the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 on Amazon, you will only have to pay $118.5 rather than the original price of $129.