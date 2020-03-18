Save $10 on the Wireless Apple Magic Mouse 2

Apple Magic Mouse 2 is lighter, faster, and is entirely rechargeable. Amazon offers a discount on Apple accessories. Now you can save $10 on Apple Magic Mouse 2 when you buy it on Amazon. It will work with your Mac without any issue.

Apple Magic Mouse

This mouse has a brilliant design. It is sleek, smart, and also easy to use. The best part is that the Multi-Touch surface allows you to perform simple gestures such as swiping between web pages and scrolling through documents. It has a continuous bottom shell and has an optimized foot design. It is due to this design that makes this mouse move over your desk with less resistance.

This mouse is also rechargeable; it means you do not need traditional batteries. The wireless mouse automatically pairs with your Mac. It works with all Bluetooth-enabled Mac with OS X v10.11 or later.

The mouse also has lighting to USB cable with it, which comes at the price. You can use the cable also to connect the mouse with your Mac as the mouse also has a lighting port.

The wireless Apple Magic Mouse 2 costs $89 instead of $99.