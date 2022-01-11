Save $100 and Enjoy an M1-Powered Mac Mini Today

If you’re still using Intel-powered Macs then now is the best time to upgrade. Today, you can snag the 256GB M1 Mac mini for just $599.99, down $100 from its original price of $699 on Amazon.

The M1 chip makes a whole world of difference, and you’ll immediately see and experience the power it provides. SSD make for faster loading times, while 8GB of memory should be enough for all your multitasking purposes.

M1-chip aside, the mini allows you to set up your own work from home environment, with macOS Big Sur and a slew of connectivity options, including an HDMI 2.0, USB-A and two Thunderbolt ports. The compact form makes it a portable option as well so you can move from one area of the house to another easily.

It’s not often that an M1-powered Apple product goes on sale, so make sure to consider buying the discounted M1 Mac mini today!