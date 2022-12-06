Save $100 on Apple AirPods Max during limited time sale on Amazon

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News
Apple’s AirPods Max are currently on sale on Amazon for $449, down from their original price of $549. This limited-time offer allows customers to save $100 on the popular over-ear headphones.

PreviewProductPrice
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Digital Crown for Volume Control. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone - Space Gray Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Spatial... $549.00 $449.99 Buy on Amazon
The AirPods Max boasts active noise cancellation and transparency mode, allowing you to stay connected to your surroundings without taking off your headphones. Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with spatial audio support.

The digital crown on the AirPods Max makes volume control a breeze, and they’re compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Plus, Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless pairing with other devices.

Hurry to Amazon to take advantage of this limited-time deal and save on your very own AirPods Max. Upgrade your listening experience with the latest wireless headphones from Apple. Don’t miss out!

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.