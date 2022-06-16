Save $100 on the Samsung M8 32 inch, 4K Smart Monitor with Webcam

Samsung’s newest smart monitor does nearly everything, including as a TV, a monitor with a webcam and for work or play. Today, you can get the M8 model, which is a 4K resolution and 32 inch display for just $599.99 from its original price of $700 on Amazon.

The M8 Smart Monitor comes in several colors, including white, green and black and offers AirPlay right out of the box. There’s also a SlimFit camera for video conferences without having to purchase an additional device. If you have a Samsung phone then you can cast your screen to the monitor and work there.

Other notable features include a remote with voice assist, built-in speakers, HDR 10+, a USB-C for charging, connectivity and data transmission. Apps such as Netflix, Apple TV and YouTube are already on the monitor. It’s a truly versatile, all-in-one monitor.

Buy the 32 inch M8 Samsung Smart Monitor at a $100 discount today!