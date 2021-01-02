Save $100 When You Buy the G-Technology 10TB Desktop External HD

Get essential storage space for your computer by upgrading to the latest USB C hard drive. Today, you can save $100 when you buy the G-Technology 10TB USB-C Desktop External Hard Drive, which is down to just $299.95 from its original price of $399.95 on Amazon.

The external HD from G-Technology is packed with the latest tech, including USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface and USB C connection. You can quickly transfer data between computers, including music, videos, photos and more.

The 10TB capacity should hold you for a while and works on any computer, be it Mac or Windows. The USB Power Delivery feature charges your MacBook Pro or MacBook in one without needing a separate charger.

The G-Drive USB-C HD is Time Machine ready and sports a sleek all-aluminum case. It looks great on any surface and is sure to last a long time. If it’s high time for an external HD consider the $100 off G-Technology’s 10TB External Hard Drive today!