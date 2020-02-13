Save $11 on Plugable’s Mechanical Keyboard

Switching from a normal keyboard to a mechanical one and want something that won’t break the bank?

Plugable’s Mechanical Keyboard

We hear you. For this reason, you should consider getting the Plugable Performance 104-Key Mechanical Keyboard. As it stands, the price for it is down to just $43.96 from its original price of $54.95 on Amazon.

The full-size keyboard boasts Blue mechanical switches for that characteristic feedback. You’ll love how the Outemu responds and how it can last on up to 50 million keystrokes. Full N-Key rollover allows for error-free typing and anti-ghosting features that make gaming and working easier.

Plugable’s mechanical keyboard is shaped ergonomically and has backlit keys so you can continue even in dark environments. The sleek, frameless build touts Doubleshot injected ABS keycaps and a steel backplate for the ultimate in durability.

Using the Plugable mechanical keyboard is just a matter of plugging it in. It’s compatible with Mac, Windows and Linux devices. Buy it today!