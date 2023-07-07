Save $13 on the UGREEN 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand and Charger

A convenient charger for your iPhone and AirPods is always a good deal. Today, the UGREEN 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand is down to just $32.99 from its original price of $46 on Amazon. Make sure to tick the on-page coupon to see the price change.

Ugreen’s 2-in-1 charger can juice up your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with a USB-C PD 20W charging adapter or higher. The main pod houses magnetic technology so it can securely hold your smartphone for uninterrupted charging and easy alignment. At the back is an adjustable ball joint so you can position your iPhone at your preferred viewing angle. There’s also a magnetic ring for seamless switching between portrait and landscape mode.

The charger has an LED indicator show the status, and the small footprint makes it perfect for your desk or nightstand. Grab the discounted UGREEN 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station today!