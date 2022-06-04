Save $18 and Extend Your iPhone’s Battery Life with the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

A wireless power bank can go a long way in getting you out of a bind. Today, you can get the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for your iPhone, which is down to just $79.99 from its original price of $99 on Amazon.

Get a nice boost in the battery life department with the MagSafe Battery Pack. It’s just the size of a credit card and can be easily carried in your pocket or bag, and it’s convenient because it doesn’t require a charging cable to work.

Perfectly aligned magnets automatically detect the points and juice up your iPhone without having to fiddle a second more. Once you’re done, just detach the magnet and store it right back in your bag or pocket.

Charging the MagSafe Battery Pack can be done via a 20W USB-C power adapter and Lightning cable, or pass it through for 15W so you can charge both the battery pack and your iPhone at the same time. Get the discount Apple MagSafe Battery Pack today!