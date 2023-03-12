    Save $19 on the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case

    Samantha WileyBy
    Advertisements

    The AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case has recently received a rare discount. Today, it’s down to just $149.99 from its original price of $169 on Amazon.

    Apple AirPods
    Preview Product Price
    Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Sweat... $169.00 $149.99 Buy on Amazon

    The AirPods 3 is Apple’s latest portable earbuds model and offers several improvements over its predecessors. Spatial Audio is unlocked, along with dynamic head tracking so you can hear the sound in every direction. Built-in force sensors gives you enough controls to handle your calls or media. Both charging case and AirPods are water and sweat resistant, which means they can take a beating even if you’re exercising or outdoors.

    Advertisements

    As an everyday driver you can rely on the AirPods 3 to do the job. A single full charge can last up to 6 hours, and 30 with the included charging case. Hands-free control is also available via Hey Siri commands.

    Get the $19 off AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case today!

    Share.

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.

    Related Posts