Save $19 on the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case

The AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case has recently received a rare discount. Today, it’s down to just $149.99 from its original price of $169 on Amazon.

The AirPods 3 is Apple’s latest portable earbuds model and offers several improvements over its predecessors. Spatial Audio is unlocked, along with dynamic head tracking so you can hear the sound in every direction. Built-in force sensors gives you enough controls to handle your calls or media. Both charging case and AirPods are water and sweat resistant, which means they can take a beating even if you’re exercising or outdoors.

As an everyday driver you can rely on the AirPods 3 to do the job. A single full charge can last up to 6 hours, and 30 with the included charging case. Hands-free control is also available via Hey Siri commands.

Get the $19 off AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case today!