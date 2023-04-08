Save $20 on a Premium Anker Soundcore Headphone

Anker is a rising brand name in audio products, and its products are more affordable compared to its peers. Today, you can get the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 Headphones for just $129.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The Space Q45 Headphones offer modern features that we’ve come to love, including Active Noise Canceling and hi-res audio. The ANC system has been upgraded to block out a wide range of noise adaptively. Its hefty battery is enough to provide up to 50 hours with ANC active and 65 hours without.

A headphone is only as good as its sound quality, and the Q45 delivers impressively at this point. The 40mm drivers feature a silk and ceramic double-layer diaphragm for crisp trebles and intense bass. Anker even employs an ergonomic build and comfort through its earcups and headband. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures you get a seamless and continuous connection.

