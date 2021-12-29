Save 20% on a Reliable TP-Link WiFi 6 Router

A wifi 6 router is the answer to dead spots and constant lag from having too many devices. Today, you can snag the TP-Link WiFi 6 Router for just $79.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.
TP-Link has brought out WiFi 6 technology at an affordable price point. You get dual band wifi at 2.4 and 5GHz for utmost in internet stability. WiFi 6 is also great for homes with multiple devices as it’s made to handle them smoothly and simultaneously.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|TP-Link WiFi 6 Router AX1800 Smart WiFi Router (Archer AX20) – 802.11ax Router, Dual Band Gigabit...
|$99.99 $74.99
|Buy on Amazon
You can also say goodbye to dead spots in your home where wifi can’t reach. The AX1800 has four high-gain antennas and beamforming to ensure you get fast loading times and non-buffering of video.
Setting up the AX1800 is a snap- just plug it in, download the tether app and follow the instructions. Afterwards, you should be all set.
A 20% discount on a wifi router upgrade is significant. Make sure to check out the TP-Link WiFi 6 Router today!