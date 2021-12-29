Save 20% on a Reliable TP-Link WiFi 6 Router

A wifi 6 router is the answer to dead spots and constant lag from having too many devices. Today, you can snag the TP-Link WiFi 6 Router for just $79.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

TP-Link has brought out WiFi 6 technology at an affordable price point. You get dual band wifi at 2.4 and 5GHz for utmost in internet stability. WiFi 6 is also great for homes with multiple devices as it’s made to handle them smoothly and simultaneously.

You can also say goodbye to dead spots in your home where wifi can’t reach. The AX1800 has four high-gain antennas and beamforming to ensure you get fast loading times and non-buffering of video.

Setting up the AX1800 is a snap- just plug it in, download the tether app and follow the instructions. Afterwards, you should be all set.

A 20% discount on a wifi router upgrade is significant. Make sure to check out the TP-Link WiFi 6 Router today!