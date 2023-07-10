Save $20 on a Samsung T7 Portable SSD

Everyone needs an external portable drive at one point, and if you’re fast you can get one at a discounted price. Today, the Samsung T7 Portable SSD 500GB is down to just $49.99 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

The Samsung T7 SSD performs well even in outdoor conditions and looks good as well. SSD technology allows you to transfer files at a rate of 1,050 mb/s on writes and 1,000 mb/s on reads on Gen 2 supported devices. The case and enclosure is made to survive everyday wear and tear, with drop-resistance and shock-resistance built in. Dynamic Thermal Guard technology keeps things cool as you transfer, limiting the speed when it detects a high amount of heat.

The product comes with its own USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables. You can also choose from three different colors, namely Titan Gray, Red, and Blue. Buy the discounted Samsung T7 500GB SSD today!