Save 20% On Anker’s ANC Headphones

by
Anker’s ANC Headphones

Wishing for an AirPods Max but only have a fourth of the budget? No worries- Anker has a pair of headphones that has several of its features. Today, you can get the Q35 ANC Headphones for only $109.99, down from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Multi Mode Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Headphones with LDAC for Hi Res Wireless Audio, 40H Playtime, Comfortable Fit, Clear Calls (Black) Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Multi Mode Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Bluetooth Headphones with... $129.99 Buy on Amazon

Three colorways aside, the Q35 boasts custom silk-diaphragm drivers to deliver music at a whole new level. LDAC technology accommodates up to 3x more data than other Bluetooth codecs, which means lossless quality and hi-res audio.

Two mics on each earphone cancels out immediate surrounding noise, and you can switch to Indoor, Outdoor or Transport mode depending on what you want. Furthermore, AI-enhanced calls add to the accuracy so you can speak with clarity.

Battery life is not a worry due to the 40-hour playback on a single charge. The noise canceling headphones also feature memory foam padding and a lightweight design for comfortable sessions. Buy the Anker Q35 ANC Headphones today!

Latest News

iLounge > News > Save 20% On Anker’s ANC Headphones