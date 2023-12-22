Save 20% on the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker

Fancy a Bluetooth speaker that’s robust in sound and features? Look no further- today, the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is down to just $119 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The SoundLink Flex appears to be a high-tech clutch bag at first glance but then offers a slew of goodies as an excellent Bluetooth speaker would. Proprietary technology and a custom-engineered transducer are the primary calling cards of the device, offering optimal sound quality and immersive audio from the get-go. As far as being an outdoor speaker is concerned, you don’t have to worry about the SoundLink Flex getting damaged- it has dust and water resistance and can float on a pool if needed.

A single full charge can last up to 12 hours with a short 4-hour charging time. Connect the Bose app and you can get more out of your device. Get the discounted Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker today!