News

Save 20% on the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker

Fancy a Bluetooth speaker that’s robust in sound and features? Look no further- today, the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker is down to just $119 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Speaker with Microphone, Wireless Waterproof Speaker for Travel, Outdoor and Pool Use, Black Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker, Portable Speaker with Microphone, Wireless Waterproof Speaker... $149.00 $119.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The SoundLink Flex appears to be a high-tech clutch bag at first glance but then offers a slew of goodies as an excellent Bluetooth speaker would. Proprietary technology and a custom-engineered transducer are the primary calling cards of the device, offering optimal sound quality and immersive audio from the get-go. As far as being an outdoor speaker is concerned, you don’t have to worry about the SoundLink Flex getting damaged- it has dust and water resistance and can float on a pool if needed.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker

A single full charge can last up to 12 hours with a short 4-hour charging time. Connect the Bose app and you can get more out of your device. Get the discounted Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker today!

TAGGED:
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Suspended in U.S. Online Store
3 Min Read
Apple Infinite Loop Store
Apple to Shut Down Iconic Infinite Loop Store
4 Min Read
Death Stranding
‘Death Stranding’ game delayed until 2024
1 Min Read
The Buccaneers
‘The Buccaneers’ renewed for Apple TV+ 2nd season
1 Min Read
Resident Evil 4
‘Resident Evil 4’ launches on Mac, iPad, and iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 is 35% Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 17.2
tvOS 17.2 removes Apple TV Wishlist feature
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 slated to have ANC, new case and design
1 Min Read
iPhone
Next iPhone will have capture button for taking videos
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Mouse
Apple Magic Mouse is 14% Off
1 Min Read
Apple News+
Apple News+ bolstered by two new publications
1 Min Read
Apple Store Barcelona
Apple Store Barcelona to hold union strike on Dec 23
1 Min Read
Lost your password?