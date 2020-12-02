Save 20% when you get the HyperX Cloud Orbit S gaming headset today

HyperX has a special gaming headset on their hands with the Cloud Orbit S. Gamers can now experience supreme audio immersion with the Audeze planar magnetic drivers and unparalleled customization options for a truly amazing gaming session.

The HyperX Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset is down to just $264.99 from its original price of $329.99 on Amazon. That’s a 20% savings or $65 you can save.

Super-fast frequency generated by thin speaker diaphragms equate to minimal audio distortion. You’ll love the 3D audio the headset provides, thanks to NX 3D technology. Also, the Orbit S tracks your head movement and delivers pinpoint sound localization so you’ll always know the audio cues and every effect.

The mic pop filter reduces static and the bendable stem can be adjusted any way you like. The Cloud Orbit S can work as a headphone when you want to listen to music or watch movies or TV shows on your device.

Take your gaming setup to the next level with the discounted HyperX Cloud Orbit-S Gaming Headset today!