Save $22 on the Twelve South HiRise Height Adjustable MacBook Stand

Splurge and save on a MacBook Riser that’s sure to be good for your eyes, neck and back. Today, the Twelve South HiRise for MacBook is down to just $58.75 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

The Twelve South HiRise features an adjustable laptop stand that can extend up to 6 inches in height for ergonomic aspects. No longer will you have to build makeshift stacks of books to get your MacBook’s screen at a comfortable angle. The material is very stable, thanks to solid aluminum and a reinforced base.

At the top are non-slip arms to cradle your MacBook and keep it from slipping. The base is exposed so the laptop gets maximum airflow and so it would heat up less even in extended watching, playing or work sessions.

With a brand like Twelve South you can be assured that the adjustable stand will last a long time. Grab the HiRise MacBook Stand at nearly $22 off today!