Save $22.50 on the ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro Bluetooth Smart Lock

    Upgrade your home security with a bit of tech and smart devices. Today, the ULTRALOQ U-Bolt Pro 6-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock is down to just $126.65 from its original price of $149 on Amazon.

    With the U-Bolt Pro you won’t have to worry about leaving or missing your home keys again. You get a total of six keyless entry options, including a keypad, fingerprint ID, smartphone, a shake to open mechanism, and a mechanical key. Controlling the settings is done via Bluetooth, which means  you can share, unlock, and lock, as well as view a log of entry on the companion app.

    An auto lock and unlock feature can be handy for those who often forget and wonder if they left the lock open on their front door- the U-Bolt Pro does that automatically. Installation can be done using a simple screwdriver, and you get the highest rated durability and security across the smart lock market. Buy it today!

    Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.