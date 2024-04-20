News

Save $24 on the Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with Charging Base

By Samantha Wiley
Anker Prime Power Bank

Save money and extend the life of your daily drivers with a deal from Anker. Today, the Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 100W Charging Base is down to just $159.99 from its original price of $185 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Anker Prime Power Bank 200W, 20,000mAh Portable Charger 3-Port with 100W Charging Base, Smart Digital Display, Compatible with iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max/14 Series, MacBook, Samsung, Dell Anker Prime Power Bank 200W, 20,000mAh Portable Charger 3-Port with 100W Charging Base, Smart... $184.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Anker’s Prime Power Bank consists of two parts for multi-charging solutions depending on what you need. The 20,000 mAh device offers up to 100W charging through its two USB-C ports and is portable enough to fit easily in a small bag. The included charging base adds functionality by offering a USB-A port and wireless charging, which can also charge the 20,000 mAh power bank.

Anker Prime Power Bank

With the Prime device you can charge up to four devices at the same time and get much-needed juice for your daily drivers. You can even charge two laptops with 100W each. Get the discounted Anker Prime Power Bank 200W today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Chinese App Store
Apple takes threads, Signal, Telegram, and WhatsApp from Chinese App Store
1 Min Read
New Calculator App
macOS 15 may have a new Calculator app
1 Min Read
Multi-Emulator App
Multi-Emulator App to launch on Apple TV and iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Enjoy $60 Off the Apple Watch SE 2 44mm
1 Min Read
Best Buy App
Apple Vision Pro Best Buy app now available
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra 2 appears in refurbished page in China
1 Min Read
iPad Air
Upcoming iPad Air to have a mini-LED screen
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is $40 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone 17 Plus rumors reveal a smaller screen compared to iPhone 15 Plus
1 Min Read
AltStore PAL
AltStore PAL marketplace opens in EU
1 Min Read
Delta Game
Delta Game Emulator launches on the App Store
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is Only $189
1 Min Read
Lost your password?