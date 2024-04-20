Save $24 on the Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with Charging Base

Save money and extend the life of your daily drivers with a deal from Anker. Today, the Anker Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 100W Charging Base is down to just $159.99 from its original price of $185 on Amazon.

Anker’s Prime Power Bank consists of two parts for multi-charging solutions depending on what you need. The 20,000 mAh device offers up to 100W charging through its two USB-C ports and is portable enough to fit easily in a small bag. The included charging base adds functionality by offering a USB-A port and wireless charging, which can also charge the 20,000 mAh power bank.

With the Prime device you can charge up to four devices at the same time and get much-needed juice for your daily drivers. You can even charge two laptops with 100W each. Get the discounted Anker Prime Power Bank 200W today!