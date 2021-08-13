Save 25% off and get premium ANC headphones with built-in Alexa today

Snap up a premium noise cancelling headphone without breaking the bank. Today, the Jabra Elite 85h ANC Headphones is down to just $150 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

Enjoy superior quality and crystal clear calls with excellent audio technology and engineering from one of the best brands in the industry. The 85h is all about SmartSound and smart ANC that can respond to the environment and shut out noise. The headphones analyzes your surroundings and delivers personalized audio and calls on the fly. You also get unmatched call quality via 6 mics to enhance audio and remove wind and background noise.

The 85h is water resistant and stands well to everyday punishment. The internal are nano-coated, and a single full charge can last up to 36 hours with fast-charge feature.

The over-ear headphones by Jabra is great as your daily driver and produces excellent music and audio content. At 25% off, consider it your next pair of headphones!