Save 25% on Anker’s True Wireless Earbuds

Jump into huge savings and score a true wireless earbuds that delivers high-quality sound. Today, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X True Wireless Earbuds is down to just $29.99 from its original price of $40 on Amazon.

The Liberty Air X utilizes expertly tuned graphene drivers for precise oscillation and is lighter than standard drivers. This equals superb clarity, and with the aptX technology you get an audio experience like no other.

The wireless earphones are equipped with noise reduction technology and dual microphones for clear voice calls. Aside from a solid Bluetooth connection you can control music, calls and even activate voice assistants on your smartphone.

A single full charge provides 7 hours on the earbuds and up to 28 hours with the charging case. The Liberty Air X also offers a comfortable and secure fit so it stays on and won’t dislodge accidentally. Get the discounted Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X today!