Save 29% on a solid and hardworking mouse from Amazon

If you’re looking for a cheap yet solid mouse for your work from home setup, check out the Amazon Basics Full-Size Ergonomic Wireless Mouse. It’s down to just $19.74 from its original price of $28 on Amazon.

Amazon’s wireless mouse is surprisingly robust, featuring an ergonomic shape for minimized hand and wrist stress. It has a fast scrolling feature which allows you to go through documents and content quickly.

The mouse hosts a 2.4 GHz connection via USB receiver. The 1600DPI should serve you well on most surfaces. Powering it are two AA batteries and an energy saving on/off switch.

Amazon’s Full-Size Ergonomic Wireless Mouse is great for everyday use and can stand to last a long time. It’s solid, built sturdily and the quick scrolling is a nice addition. You can use it for gaming and it holds well on its own. At just under $20 you know you have a good deal in your hands. Buy it today!