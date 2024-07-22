Save $299 on the Apple Studio Display

Amazon Prime Day has concluded but there are still a few Apple Products are still on sale including the Apple Studio Display.

The Amazon Prime Day sales have left the Apple Studio Display still at $299.00 off. The standard glass variation is now priced at $1,299.00 featuring an adjustable stand, 5k retina display 27 inches screen with brightness at 600 nits, three mic array for clear voice recording and calls, ultra wide 12MP camera for high quality video calls, spatial audio six-speaker sound system, one port thunderbolt 3 and 3 ports USB-C, and 96W power to charge your Macbook. Customize with options for tilt and height, or tilt adjustable stand, along getting with Apple Care+ for Apple Services.

With some deals still retaining their sale price, it is a good time to make a purchase if you missed out on other sales on Apple Products during Amazon Prime Day. Get your Apple Studio Display today!