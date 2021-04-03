Save $30 on a Belkin 3-in-1 15W MagSafe Charger

Never have to deal with tangles of charging cables ever again with the Belkin 3 in 1 MagSafe Charger. Today, it’s down to just $119.69 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The Belkin MagSafe accessory features 15w charging for the iPhone, and lets you simultaneously charge your AirPods case (with wireless charging support) and Apple Watch. It’s the only accessory that’s engineered with official MagSafe technology, which means there won’t be any issue or detrimental effect to your devices.

The MagSafe connector works in both portrait and landscape mode. A chrome and white theme fits the iPhone 12 series and looks great on any surface. Being a Belkin product, you can be sure that it will last for a long, long time.

Upgrade to MagSafe and still gain fast charging aspect with the Belkin 15W MagSafe 3 in 1 Charger today. The $30 off deal won’t last long!