Save $30 on a Satechi Multi-Purpose MagSafe Charger

By Samantha Wiley
Published
News
Gain convenient charging options for all your essential tech with a multi-purpose wireless charger. Today, the Satechi 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand is down to just $89.99 from its original price of $120 on Amazon.

Satechi Multi-Purpose MagSafe Charger
Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand – Compatible with 14 Pro Max/14 Pro/14/14 Plus, iPhone 13 Pro Max/13 Pro/13 Mini/13, Apple Watch Ultra & Series 8/7/SE/6/5/4/3/2/1, AirPods Pro 2/1 Satechi 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand – Compatible with 14 Pro Max/14 Pro/14/14 Plus,... $119.99 $89.99 Buy on Amazon

Having a wireless charging solution on your desk will help you become more productive and efficient. There’s no more tangle of wires, and you’ll be able to juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simply by putting them in the right receptacle. Satechi’s MagSafe device supports simultaneous charging, particularly 5W for AirPods, 2.5W for Apple Watch, and 7.5W for compatible iPhones. You’ll be able to use your iPhone while it’s charging in either portrait or landscape mode.

The charger stand is small enough to fit into most desks and even nightstands. The design and material are all top-notch, and at $30 off it’s an essential charging solution for Apple device owners. Buy the discounted Satechi 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger today!

