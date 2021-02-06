Save 30% on a screen upgrade with the LG 32-inch 4K monitor

Been holding off on a screen upgrade for a better deal? Now’s your chance to snag a $150 discount on a premium LG monitor. Today, the LG 32UD60-B 4K UHD Monitor with AMD FreeSync is down to just $349.99 from its original price of $499.99 on Amazon.

The 32 inch 4K monitor has an adjustable stand so you can work or play with minimal neck, eye and back fatigue. It’s rated DCI P3 95% Color Gamut for utmost accuracy in editing and games, while the AMD FreeSync is a blessing for those who demand a stutter-free graphic experience.

LG has a few proprietary tricks up its sleeve, including its Black Stabilizer and LG Screen Split for optimized viewing and productivity purposes. After this you won’t have to upgrade for a long time.

For a 4K monitor of this caliber and brand, paying $350 is a definite bargain! Get it today!