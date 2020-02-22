Save $30 on the official Apple Smart Keyboard

You haven’t fully unlocked the potential of your new iPad Air or iPad Pro 12.9 inch model if you haven’t gotten the Smart Keyboard Folio. With the accessory attached, you can now type out email replies and become more productive, especially with the new multi-tasking features of iPadOS.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio (for iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 3rd Generation, US English)

Today, the Apple Smart Keyboard is down to just $169.99, down $29 from its original price of $199 on Amazon. You get a full-sized keyboard that allows for extended typing sessions and keyboard shortcuts. Connecting the keyboard is a simple matter of using Smart Connector technology, which means zero pairing or batteries. Its lightweight cover can act as a shield for both the back and front cover of your iPad.

How much are you willing to pay for a case and keyboard in one? You get Apple’s seal of approval on the Smart Keyboard Folio. Grab the accessory and save yourself $30 today!