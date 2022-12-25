Save $30 on the Roku Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player

If you’re looking for a modern and capable media streaming device as a gift to others or for yourself, then you should definitely consider this deal. Today, the Roku Ultra 2022 4K Streaming Media Player is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Roku’s latest device offers 4K HDR and Dolby Vision on supported TV shows and movies, as well as HDR10+. Powering the device is a powerful chip that results in quick channel launches. Wi-Fi range has also been extended, or you can plug in a wired connection for extra stability.

The remote is a noteworthy mention- it’s rechargeable and sports TV control. You can complete voice commands via ‘Hey Roku’, or plug in wired or wireless headphones for private listening. Lastly, you can find the remote by saying ‘Hey Roku, where’s my remote?’ or by pressing a button on the main unit.

Buy the discounted Roku Ultra 4K at $30 off today!