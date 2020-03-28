Save $30 when you purchase the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

Apple AirPods is one of the best Apple accessories that you can have to listen to the audio content while you are on the go. Also, when you have the AirPods you need a charger.

Amazon is now offering Apple AirPods along with Wireless charging in case only for $169. The original price when you buy anywhere else is $199, so you save $30 with this deal on Amazon.

Apple AirPods

The new AirPods deliver an amazing wireless headphone experience. Just pull them out of the charging case, and they are ready to use with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac.

The AirPods deliver five hours of listening time. You also get three hours of talk time. Also, with the charging case, you can charge your AirPods multiple times in a day. The charging case only takes 15 minutes to charge the AirPods fully.

Now you can charge the case can either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector. The wireless charging is also fast. You can also have quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri.”

If you buy the wireless charging case and the AirPods together on Amazon, you will save $30. So, why wait, the wireless charging case will make things easier for you.