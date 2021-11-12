Save 30% with the Sleek and Modern ASUS Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 Router

If you’re all about style and wish to enjoy the best of what your internet connection has to offer, then the Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 Router is exactly for you. Today, ASUS’ top of the line equipment is down to just $199 from its original price of $230 on Amazon.
Customizable lighting effects are easily the best selling point of the AX5400. With it, your router becomes a centerpiece rather than a boring decor no matter where you put it. WiFi 6 technology boasts a stable environment even when you have multiple users and devices. AiMesh support makes extending wifi coverage easy with other AiMesh routers.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|ASUS AX5400 WiFi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX82U) - Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Internet Router, AURA RGB,...
|$229.99 $199.99
|Buy on Amazon
Gamers will love the mobile game mode, where they can enjoy better and faster connection with just a single option on the app. Last but not least, the router comes with a lifetime of AiProtection Pro and advanced Parental Controls. Buy the Aura RGB Wi-Fi 6 Router today!