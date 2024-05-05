News

Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Studio Display

The Apple Studio Display is a premium monitor with lots of features to offer. Today, the Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass is down to just $1,299.97 from its original price of $1,700 on Amazon.

Apple’s 27-inch display is one of the few in the market that has height and tilt adjustable options. The Studio Display has a remarkable 5K resolution with Retina for P3 wide color and support for up to a billion colors. It’s versatile enough to be used for daily work, including photo and video editing. At the end of the day, you can also use it for watching your favorite shows and playing games.

Apple Studio Display

As for connectivity, the Studio Display boasts three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 3 port, and a 96W for connecting and powering a MacBook. Buy the discounted Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass today!

