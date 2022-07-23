Save 32 Percent on the Original Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple’s functional and ultra-useful Leather Wallet can attach itself to your iPhone 12 or 13 and provide extra slots for your bills, ID or credit card. Today, the Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe is down to just $40 from its original price of $59 on Amazon.

Phone wallet cases have evolved to become more convenient and easy. Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet is a fine example of MagSafe technology- it snaps easily to the back of your iPhone 12 or 13 and can hold up to three credit cards, all of which are shielded.

Even better is the fact that it connects even with a silicone or clear case on your iPhone. The material is absolutely sublime, being made from tanned and finished European leather.

It’s not everyday that the official Leather Wallet with MagSafe goes on sale. You can save a significant 32% off when you act and buy the iPhone accessory today!