Save 36% on Acer’s Curved Gaming Monitor

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

If you’re due a monitor upgrade then here’s a great deal for you. Today, you can get the Acer Nitro 31.5 inch FHD Curved Gaming Monitor for just $269.99 from its original price of $425 on Amazon.

Acer’s Curved Gaming Monitor
PreviewProductPrice
Acer Nitro XZ320Q Xbmiiphx 31.5'' 1500R Curved Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA Zero-Frame Gaming Monitor with Adaptive-Sync Technology, 240Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms VRB, (Display Port & 2 x HDMI Ports), Black Acer Nitro XZ320Q Xbmiiphx 31.5"" 1500R Curved Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA Zero-Frame Gaming Monitor... $449.99 $269.99 Buy on Amazon

Acer gives you an expansive real estate that goes well with curved viewing technology. The 31.5 inch gaming monitor boasts a lightning-fast refresh rate of 240Hz, which should be enough to give you the edge in terms of reflexes and reaction. Furthermore, a 1 millisecond response makes the graphics flow smoothly, and the colors are bright and deep enough for immersive gaming.

The monitor comes with two speakers, and the curved screen has a 16:9 and 1,500R aspect. The monitor will look great on your table or workstation, thanks to a modern facelift and narrow bezel design.

Get the Acer Nitro 31.5 inch 240Hz Gaming Monitor at 36% off today!

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.